Eno Swears-In New Commissioners, SAs

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has charged the newly sworn-in cabinet members on teamwork, unity and passion, saying they are the ingredients required for the betterment of the people and the State.

Christening the cabinet a Joseph Team, the governor said they have been handed a vision as contained in the Arise Agenda Blueprint of his administration.

“You are to work collaboratively to interpret and deliver on those key planks of our governance blueprint, for the betterment of our people and State. Teamwork, unity, and passion are the ingredients we require from you.

“In 2 Kings 4:38–41, the power of working together and looking out for the mistakes of others, so the common good and fidelity to causes higher than ours can be achieved, is again illustrated.

“A near-fatal error by way of accidental poisoning of the meal prepared for collective consumption by one of the sons of the prophet was discovered.

“Prophet Elisha, showing strong leadership and team spirit, found a solution to what could have been a fatal meal by adding flour to the poisoned meal.

“That singular solution restored the meal and the lives of the prophets, and the collective good was achieved.

“You have been privileged to be selected out of the 7.9 million people of this blessed State to provide service to your State.

“The above biblical story illustrates what the spiritual and psychological underpinnings of this EXCO are all about.

“This EXCO, therefore, must be shaped by love, teamwork, unity of purpose, and the spirit of oneness—carrying each other along as partners rather than adversaries and being very observant so that we do not allow one person to destroy collective attainment.

“You are to look for solutions and not engage in blame games while also working to tighten weak links and encourage deeper team spirit for the overall success of the team.

“We have a blueprint, the ARISE Agenda, which in concrete and precise layers contains our dream for the development of our State.

“Your role, like Joseph, is to help further interpret the dream and vision by working collaboratively to prepare our State and people for years of continuous economic growth and prosperity.

“This is not a War Cabinet but a Delivery Cabinet. The central and defining element of this EXCO is unity of purpose, teamwork, and positive collaborations to deliver on our campaign promises.

“Commit this to memory and project it in all your engagements, and you will have a smooth time as EXCO members,” Eno illustrated.

Gov. Eno however warned emphatically that the selection of the cabinet members was his sole prerogative even as it was based primarily on proven capacities and ability to get the job done—not on ethnic or primordial considerations, demanding that their loyalty is expected to be to the Governor and the State.

Congratulating the newly sworn-in Commissioners/Special Advisers, the Governor expressed appreciation to the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Udeme Otong, and the Honourable members for the speedy screening and clearance of the then nominees.

“Permit me to also use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude once again to the members of the immediate past Executive Council for their service to the State.

“You came, you did your part, and we will remain eternally grateful for your contributions to the development of our State”. He stated.

“Let me again state unambiguously that I am a man of peace and not of confrontation. I say what I mean, and I mean what I say.

“I do not have ‘body language.’ You must work to maintain the peace we have enjoyed here by showing utmost respect to our elders and leaders.

“You have not been appointed as Commissioners to ignite unnecessary fights with your leaders at the Local Government, State, or Federal levels.

“Our dream and desire is to continue keeping Akwa Ibom an oasis of peace and tranquility, where investors and tourists will continue to come, live, and thrive.

“The budget has been passed, and the projects to be executed carefully outlined. We don’t have the benefit of time—we are in a hurry to deliver solid democratic dividends in line with the Arise Agenda. Excuses and tardiness will not be entertained.

“We have created Delivery Units and will soon appoint Delivery Advisors, in line with international best practices. These Advisers will ensure that projects are executed within specific timelines.

“I will personally chair the meetings of the Project Delivery Team twice a month to review ongoing projects and ensure their timely completion.

“The Delivery Advisors will report to the Chief Delivery Advisor and Executive Assistant to the Governor”. Eno stressed.

Among the 27 Commissioners and Special Advisers sworn-in are: Aniekan Umanah, Ministry of Information, Henry Archibong, Ministry of Housing, Frank Archibong, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Emem Ibanga, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Eno Ibanga, Ministry of Works and Fire Service, Comrade Ini Ememobong, Ministry of Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, among others.

