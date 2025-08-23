Eno Slams Critics Amid Poor Welfare Of PAs’ Claim

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, on Friday declared that none of his Personal Assistants (PAs) takes home less than ₦1 million monthly.

Eno made this declaration during a constituency engagement with residents of Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency in reaction to critics questioning the welfare of his PAs

Governor Eno, dismissed widespread claims of poor remuneration as “Pure mischief,” singled out Blessed Essien, a PA on Protocol, who used part of his earnings to fund a borehole and water distribution system for his community.

The governor further announced plans to publish the full list of political appointees and their local government areas in national newspapers, urging constituents to hold them accountable.

READ ALSO

“Let me set the record straight, no PA in this administration earns less than a million naira. When some of them speak, they make it sound like a mere stipend. To me, ₦1m is not a stipend; it is serious money.

“Here is a young man who, out of the allowance you all call ‘stipend,’ executed a project that benefits his people. That is the spirit we want.

“Call your PAs, call your SAs, your SSAs, even your commissioners, ask them what they’ve done for you,” the governor charged.