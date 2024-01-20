Eno Seeks Peace, Unity Among Ethnic Nationalities, Meets Okuibom Ibibio

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno yesterday visited the President General, Supreme Council of Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers and Oku Ibom Ibibio, His Eminence, Ntenyin, Dr. Solomon Etuk, at his Palace in Ikot Ukobo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, where he appealed for unity, peace and brotherhood amongst the ethnic nationalities in the State.

At the meeting which had in attendance, leaders of major socio-cultural organizations, the Governor said that though he is from the Ibibio Nation, he is the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, and therefore, desires the unity of all ethnic groups across the State.

The Governor who was very emphatic in his appeal, said the unity and peace of the State are beyond ethnic sentiments or biases adding that Akwa Ibom must continue to remain a united State, where what affects one group affects us all.

While thanking everyone for their support and prayers during the election and the litigation process, the Governor assured all that the state will continue to enjoy peace, unity and growth as detailed in the Arise Agenda.

In his remarks, the Oku Ibom Ibibio, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Etuk appreciated the Governor for the visit and his commitment to sustaining peace and unity in the State.

He expressed gratitude to God for making Pastor Umo Eno the Governor and for the confirmation of his victory at the Supreme Court and also prayed that God would grant the desires of the Governor and sustain the peace, unity and development in the State.