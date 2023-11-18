Eno Seeks Collaboration With Petroleum Minister Of State Gas

…reiterates commitment to run inclusive govt

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has assured that the State will support and collaborate with the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, to engender development for the State and nation.

The Governor gave the assurance when he received the Minister on a courtesy visit at Government House, Uyo on Saturday.

He appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his inclusive disposition and for appointing Akwa Ibomites into different positions of service.

The Governor, flanked by the State’s First Lady, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno, Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah and some members of the State Executive Council, appreciated the Minister for his disposition, noting that since the appointment, he has kept touch with the State.

He reiterated his resolve to run an inclusive governance devoid of political party, tribal or allied sentiments, stressing that the party is basically a platform to contest elections, after which governance takes centre stage for service to the people.

Governor Eno who said the State contributes significantly to the national revenue, noted that there was no commensurate presence of the Federal Government in the State.

He noted that the appointment of Mr Ekpo and subsequent assignment to the Ministry of State Petroleum Resources (Gas) was apt and probably intended to help facilitate the necessary development of the State.

The Governor who has evidently been inclusive in his approach to governance, assured the Minister that the State will work with him in utmost good faith and work across political lines to deliver devidence of democracy to Akwa Ibom people.

Earlier in his address, the Minister appreciated the Governor for the warm reception given to him and his team, saying that the visit was basically to do courtesy to the Governor before proceeding with his thanksgiving service.

He said it was the first time he was coming to the state since his appointment hence he deemed it necessary to pay homage to the Governor, whom he said has been very warm and welcoming in his disposition.

While calling on the Governor and the State in general to support him to succeed, he prayed that as previous governors successfully served the State, Governor Umo Eno will serve out his term in good health.