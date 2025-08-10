Eno Seeks A’Ibom Diaspora Collaboration For Development 

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has urged the state’s diaspora community in the United States to leverage their skills, professional networks, and resources to drive tourism, attract investment, and promote the preservation of the state’s cultural heritage.

Delivering his message through Noble Lady Helen Obareki, Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, at the 38th Annual Convention of the Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria, USA, Inc. (AKISAN) in Arlington, Virginia, the Governor commended AKISAN for sustaining the state’s cultural values and fostering unity among Akwa Ibom indigenes abroad.

He encouraged members to adopt a “backward integration” model, similar to diaspora communities such as the Chinese and Indians, by channeling education, technology, and business connections toward the state’s socio-economic growth.

Governor Eno highlighted untapped opportunities in tourism, citing Ikot Abasi’s historic castle, ONNA’s pottery industry, and Ikot Ekpene’s raffia craft. He praised Dr. Itawan James, a US-trained professional who returned home to establish the Arise Senior Citizens’ Centre, urging others to emulate her example.

In a major announcement, he pledged to host the 2026 AKISAN Convention in Uyo and called for immediate collaboration with the State Government in planning the event. He also redeemed a $5,000 pledge from last year’s convention to the winner of a native dialect competition, reinforcing his commitment to preserving indigenous language.

The Governor outlined tourism-driven projects under his administration, including the Arise Resorts, a mini-Disneyland with luxury facilities as well as a 5,000-seater international conference centre, a five-star hotel, a shopping mall, and a world-class hospital.

AKISAN President, Engr. Mbong Ekiko, thanked the Governor for his continued engagement with the association and for sending a five-member state delegation to the convention. He pledged AKISAN’s support in advancing the Arise Agenda and the state government’s initiatives.

The three-day event also featured a Governor’s Townhall Meeting, a Women’s Summit, a Children’s Summit, and a Business and Technology Summit, all aimed at empowering the Akwa Ibom diaspora. The 2025 AKISAN Convention drew participants from across the United States and Nigeria, uniting the global Akwa Ibom family in celebrating heritage, achievement, and shared aspirations for the state’s future.