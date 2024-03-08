Eno Salutes A’Ibom Women On Int’l Women’s Day

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has joined other leaders throughout the nation, to celebrate the exploits and accomplishments of women, especially Akwa Ibom women.

In his goodwill message to the women of Akwa Ibom on the occasion of the 2024, International Women’s Day, Governor Eno lauded the great strides women have made in accelerating the developmental strides of the State.

The message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, reads in part, “Let me on behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State congratulate our resourceful women on the occasion of the 2024 International Women’s Day.

“The theme of this year’s celebration: Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”, couldn’t have been more apt.

“Margaret Thatcher, the late former British Prime Minister illustrated succinctly the role women play when she famously stated that “ if you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.”

The wonderful women of Akwa Ibom State, have done great things- from managing our homes, making huge strides in both private and public sectors and being in the vanguard of pushing morality in our society.

“One of the critical focal points in my wife, Her Excellency, Pastor Patience Umo Eno’s innovative Project: Golden Initiative for All ( GIFA), is the education of the girl child.

“Investing in the girl child is guaranteed to bear great rewards for our society, as Margaret Thatcher aptly stated. We will continue to support this great effort and prepare our women for the opportunities tomorrow may offer.

“We will continue to run a gender-inclusive government as currently reflected in our State Exco, the Transition committees, membership of Boards and other Ministerial Departments, among others.

“ I wish our women a happy 2024 International Women’s Day!”