Eno: Retreat’ll Inspire My Cabinet For Greater Performance

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has said that the just-concluded State Executive Council retreat served as an opportunity to inspire members of his team, encourage them to aim for higher performance, and take actions that will facilitate the full actualisation of the ARISE Agenda.

He noted that the four-day exercise offered a platform to critically assess his administration’s alignment with the ARISE Agenda which is the State’s economic development blueprint and to identify gaps that need to be addressed as his government approaches its third year in office.

The Governor made this known while briefing Journalists on his arrival at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, on Saturday.

He emphasized the importance of regular self-assessment, continuous training, and skill enhancement, particularly to equip newly appointed EXCO members with the requisite knowledge to effectively carry out their duties.

“We just brought some new commissioners on board, and we needed to induct them and bring them up to speed with public service procedures in line with the ARISE Agenda.

“In the last two years, we have made some progress, so it was necessary to assess our performance in line with the ARISE Agenda and identify the gaps that still exist.

“As human beings, there will always be gaps. Through proper assessment, we identify these gaps and implement action plans to address them. There is always a need for evaluation any life that is not assessed is not worth living.

“So that’s what the retreat was all about. We’re back, reloaded, refreshed, and ready to advance our service to the state,” he said.

Speaking on the 18-storey iconic Ibom Towers in Lagos, which he inspected shortly after the retreat, the Governor expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at the site.

He commended the contractor, Messrs WL Construction Limited, for its commitment to realising the state’s vision for the project.

He also urged the contractor to ensure that Akwa Ibom indigenous contractors and artisans residing in Lagos are actively engaged in the project so they can benefit directly from the initiative.

