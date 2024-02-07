Eno Reiterates Commitment To Entrepreneurship Devt

…Commissions Bank of Industry office Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has said the arrival of the Bank of Industry (BOI) in Uyo, the state capital will help strengthen his ARISE Agenda, which includes job creation, economic prosperity and the promotion of the spirit of industry and entrepreneurship in Akwa Ibom people as well as sustainable economic growth.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during the commissioning of the new office of the BOI on the third floor of the 21-storey Dakkada Towers, Udo Udoma Banking Layout, Uyo.

Speaking before performing the official opening of the Bank, the Governor described the event as one of the most business-like events since the inception of his administration, and an affirmation of his resolve to fulfil his campaign promise to support Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs), as the engine of growth and development.

According to the governor who was elated over the coming of the BOI to the State, “it was a bold move towards realizing the lofty goals of the second and fourth aspirations of the ARISE Agenda, which include: job creation, economic prosperity and the promotion of the spirit of industry and entrepreneurship in Akwa Ibom people as well as sustainable economic growth”.

He said welcoming the BOI team at the State Executive Council Chamber and accommodating them at the sparkling “Dakkada Towers “in the heart of the state capital, were indications of the premium his administration places on entrepreneurship development while thanking the Management of BOI for partnering with the state government to achieve its set objectives.

He lauded the BOI’s role as a premium bank that is dedicated to the task of transforming Nigeria’s industrial sector, supporting SMEs and large enterprises with low-interest and long-term loans.

Governor Eno who is a seasoned entrepreneur, affirmed the imperative of SMEs as the engines of economic and sustainable growth, adding that the availability of single-digit interest loans, which the Bank of Industry provides, will be a catalyst for growth and development in the State.

“As a businessman, one of the greatest challenges we had on our balance sheet was interest on loans which sometimes overrides everything you’re doing. So having gone through that path, I know that one of the best things we could do to encourage enterprise in our state and support our young people would be to partner with institutions like BOI and ensure they have sources of good funding,” the governor said.

He reassured that the State government under his watch will continue to support entrepreneurship for the general good of the State.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry (BOI), Dr Olasupo Olusi lauded Governor Eno’s genuine commitment to promoting entrepreneurship in the state which, he said, was obviously expressed in their discussion at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, at the United Arab Emirate held in December 2023, by which the bank decided it would be a great idea to bring its operations closer to Akwa Ibom people, by establishing its 32nd Nigerian branch in the state.

Dr Olusi said the Bank of Industry was delighted to partner with the Akwa Ibom State Government and assured everyone that the bank would support small, medium and large-scale enterprises with facilities that would help grow their businesses.

He expressed appreciation for the enabling environment provided by the Government thus far, especially the provision of a befitting office location that is safe and secure for business.

At the event were the Deputy Governor, HE, Senator (Dr) Akon Eyakenyi, Secretary to the State government, Prince Enobong Uwah, Head of Service, Elder Effiong Essien, members of the State Executive Council, top executives of the BOI and other corporate organizations, and many others.