Eno Receives 2Africa Submarine Fibre Optic Cable, Restates Commitment. To Tech Devt

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has said that the landing of the 45,000km submarine cable connecting the state, Nigeria’s South-South region with Europe, Asia, and other parts of Africa en route to the Atlantic Ocean is a monumental project that will put the State on the map of ICT innovation, economic and technological benefits around the world.

Governor Eno stated this during a brief ceremony yesterday to receive 2Africa submarine fibre optic cable from MainOne Company, at Qua Iboe beach (Behind ExxonMobil Qua Iboe Terminal), Ibeno Local Government Area.

According to the Governor, “It is befitting that you have decided to launch a signature project today in Akwa Ibom. I just want to thank God for the things that you have brought here to us. We celebrate you and we just want to assure you that we will do all we can to support this project.

“While we celebrate this great effort that would engrave Akwa Ibom State on the map of ICT innovation as well as economic and technological benefit around the world.

“We want to reassure our people of our readiness to partner with creative entrepreneurship projects and support them to thrive,” he said.

Governor Eno maintained that the launch of the submarine cable would boost the technology drive of the ARISE Agenda of his administration and called on youths to take advantage of the infrastructure to explore their potential in information and communication technology.

He stressed that the fibre optic cable will provide a high-speed broadband infrastructure in Akwa Ibom State noting, “the ICT sector is of special interest to us as a State. Technology is critical to the attainment of the core pillars of the ARISE Agenda which is the economic blueprint of this administration.

“We also know the benefit of this to our youths and indeed to have this high-speed broadband infrastructure in Akwa Ibom State. We trust that our youths will go to work and earn money from their living rooms,” he added.

Governor Eno promised to provide MAINONE Company with the necessary support to enable the company to operate freely on the State’s waterways.