Eno promises to boost Akwa Ibom’s economy

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has promised to boost the state’s economy by reviving the entrepreneurial spirit.

Eno said this yesterday in his New Year broadcast to the Akwa Ibom people in Uyo.

The governor said his administration remained committed to supporting indigenous entrepreneurs to bring wealth and development closer to the people.

He said: “We are determined to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in our people, and this vision is being championed by the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Centre (Ibom-LED).

“So far, we have successfully hosted the maiden Edition of the Made in Akwa Ibom Trade Fair, where the 400 registered attendees were given a grant of N500,000 each to progress their businesses.

“We have also set up and commissioned the Ibom-LED Tailoring & Shoemaking Hub among other great things the centre is doing.

“In line with our commitment to support our indigenous entrepreneurs.

“We have ensured that all contracts for the production of school uniforms and shoes for our pupils and uniform and boots for the men of the Ibom Community Watch are handled by our youths at the Shoe and Fabric Hub housed at the Ibom – LED Centre.”