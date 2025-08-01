Eno Procures John Deere Mowing Machines For Ibom Hotel And Golf Resort

Almost two decades into its operation, history was made by Governor Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, with the procurement of the first ever set of two brand new John Deere TerrainCut mowers – 9900A and 8800A Rough and Fairway Mowers for Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort.

This is coming 19 years after the golf resort that formally opened its doors for business in 2006. The 18-hole golf course is regarded as one of the best playing golf courses in Africa.

The two John Deere TerrainCut mowers, each with a 9ft cutting width were officially handed-over by the State Government to Equatorial Parks and Premises Limited, a janitorial outfit in charge of maintaining the lawns at the Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort, at a formal ceremony that had in attendance the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Anieti Udofia and other officials of the ministry and resort.

This development is a demonstration of Eno’s commitment to the development of all facets of tourism in the state including; sports tourism, with golf as an integral part.

Udofia stated that the initiative was part of his Ministry’s resolve at interpreting the ARISE Agenda as it relates to tourism development in the State.

He commended the governor for his unwavering devotion to tourism development and expressed appreciation to him for approving the procurement of the new machines for the maintenance of the golf course.

“When I assumed office five months ago, the first memo I saw on my desk was the request for procurement of the mowing machines. We did justice to it, and the governor, graciously approved the release of funds for the Terraincut mowers. Today, we are witnessing the official handover and usage of the machines,’’ Udofia stated.

He assured golfers of the Uyo Country Golf Club and the management of Equatorial Park, of government’s support towards the development and maintenance of the golf course.

Udofia also expressed appreciation to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Grace Akpan, for her support and cooperation as well as the directors, for their determination in ensuring the actualisation of the ARISE Agenda in the tourism sector.

The Captain of Ibom Golf Country Club, Mr Archibong Isua, expressed appreciation to Eno for the new mowing machines, noting that it was a promise fulfilled by the governor.

While the Managing Director of Equatorial Parks, Mr Emmanuel Ekong, lauded Eno as a tourism-friendly governor, who is committed to the development of tourism.