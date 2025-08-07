Eno Presents Two-Year Scorecard, Vows To Deepen Transparency

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has presented a comprehensive two-year scorecard, highlighting key achievements and reaffirming his administration’s commitment to transparency, measurable impact, and inclusive governance.

The presentation, themed “Measuring Progress, Deepening Impact,” drew stakeholders from across the political, media, civil society, and business communities. Held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, the Governor described the event as part of his inaugural pledge to periodically render account to the people.

“It gives us joy to open ourselves to public scrutiny. Peter Drucker once said, ‘You can’t improve what you can’t measure.’ That’s why we are here today, to measure, improve, and impact,” the Governor stated.

Governor Eno expressed gratitude to key members of his administration, including the Secretary to the State Government, the Executive Assistant and Chief Delivery Advisor, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, and the Statistician-General. He also commended Professor Chris Ekong for leading the data collation process.

He noted that his administration is data-driven, citing the establishment of an independent Bureau of Statistics already signed into law as a major step in strengthening data integrity and policy implementation. He thanked the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly for fast-tracking the legislative process.

Responding to critics who accuse his government of excessive frugality, Governor Eno maintained that prudent resource management has helped eliminate procurement waste.

“We’ve saved billions of naira by streamlining contracts. We’ve redefined procurement processes to eliminate leakages and enforce compliance with the new procurement law,” he said.

Governor Eno highlighted several social intervention programs, notably the construction of over 205 ARISE Compassionate Homes for the indigent, with a target of 500 before the end of his first term.

“Our mission is to uplift the most vulnerable. We intervene where we see the need,” he added.

On gratuity arrears, the Governor disclosed that the state’s liabilities had been reduced from ₦90 billion to ₦78 billion. He also emphasized significant investment in infrastructure, healthcare, and aviation.

Among the achievements listed: Procurement of CRJ-900 Bombardier and Airbus A200-300 aircraft for Ibom Air, Near completion of the international terminal at Victor Attah International Airport, Rollout of model primary healthcare centres and commissioning of a Mother and Child Hospital in Ibiono Ibom LGA, Over 130,000 enrollees under the expanded ARISE Insurance Scheme.

Governor Eno revealed plans for a new tourism hub, ARISE Resort, to be developed on a former erosion site near the Government House, describing it as “Nigeria’s mini-Disneyland.”

He also emphasized efforts to boost self-reliance through agriculture:

“We’ve distributed food items, launched home garden competitions, and I grow the vegetables I eat in Government House myself,” he said, encouraging residents to return to farming.

In a bold fiscal disclosure, the Governor declared that all ongoing projects over 50 in number are being executed without a single bank loan.

“We are using Akwa Ibom’s resources to serve Akwa Ibom people,” he said, while appreciating the Tinubu-led Federal Government for improved disbursement and policy reforms.

Governor Eno contested national statistics on out-of-school children, asserting that the state’s free and compulsory education policy, alongside student grants, has significantly boosted enrollment. He called on the National Bureau of Statistics to collaborate with the state to verify the figures.

He also praised the efforts of security agencies and local vigilantes in keeping the state peaceful:

“From 2023 till now, we’ve recorded extremely low incidents of crime, kidnapping, robbery, vandalism. Akwa Ibom is among the most peaceful states in Nigeria,” he declared.

The Governor ended on a unifying note, urging all Akwa Ibomites to prioritize development over politics.

“We play politics with a human face. When it comes to Akwa Ibom’s development, we are first Akwa Ibomites. Let’s reason together, rise together. Akwa Ibom is indeed rising.”

Looking ahead, Governor Eno stated that his administration’s next phase would focus on accelerating delivery and deepening reforms.

“The fundamentals are solid. Akwa Ibom is open for business, for living, and for thriving. Let’s keep building a future we can all be proud of,” he concluded.