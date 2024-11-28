Eno Presents N955bn 2025 Budget To Assembly

Share

Akwa Ibom State will soon be a huge construction site with massive roads and other infrastructural projects across the 31 Local Government Areas from 2025.

This is as the state Governor, Umo Eno, yesterday presented ₦955 billion budget for 2025 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

In the budget, the governor earmarked a whopping ₦655 billion for capital expenditure for the 2025 financial year, while Recurrent Expenditure stands at ₦300 billion.

The ₦955 billion financial estimates was submitted to the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly for consideration and approval in line with constitutional requirements, made pursuant to Section 121(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, and Order 7, Rule 2(1) of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

The governor tagged the 2025 Appropriation Bill, “Budget of Consolidation and Expansion,” as part of determination to back his words with action and in a strategic move that gives credence to the priority attention the governor gives to his policy of completing all inherited projects alongside the timely completion of all projects conceptualised, awarded and executed by his administration.

