Eno Presents N1.39trn Budgets Proposal For 2026

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday sought the approval of the State House of Assembly for the 2026 fiscal year, following the presentation of N1.39 trillion.

The proposal, titled “The People’s Budget of Expansion and Growth”, is to consolidate ongoing developments and accelerate growth across the state.

According to the budget estimate, Governor Eno allocated 75 per cent to capital expenditure and 25 per cent to recurrent spending.

The governor said the capital expenditure forecast comprises N387.5 billion for roads and other infrastructure, N31.6 billion for education and N136.1 billion for health, among others. Revenue projection for 2026 stands at N1.146 trillion.

He added that the allocation of 75% of the total budget to capital expenditure is intentionally meant to accelerate and stimulate economic activities in the state in the 2026 fiscal year, said Eno.

“We remain intentional in ensuring that there are ongoing projects in all the 31 local government areas- from model primary schools to model healthcare centres, 78 new feeder roads, 30 wet markets, water projects, electricity, etc, all in line with our desire to stem rural-urban migration and ensure a good quality of life for our rural dwellers.

“Also, the Government has made provision for one project each for the 31 Local Government Areas, taken specifically from the NEEDS documents earlier submitted by the 10 Federal Constituencies of the State during our Town Square Meetings.

“The outcome of this budget is based on citizens’ input documents as submitted to the government during the State-Wide Town Square Meetings or Needs Assessment. In other words, it is a citizens-oriented budget.”

Eno assured that the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning will provide additional details on the sectoral allocations, insisting that “the 2026 people’s budget for growth and expansion reflects the request made by the stakeholders of each of the 31 Local Government Areas during our Town Square Meetings.

“The funds allocated to each of these 31 projects will be disclosed by the Hon. Commissioner for Budget during his planned media briefing.”

He urged the speedy passage of the budget, assuring that “our governance compass, the Arise Agenda, is on a steady course, the achievements we have recorded in the past two years are inspiring. Let us continue to stay together in peace and in harmony so our people can thrive in this great Land of Promise.”

Eno reiterated the state’s alignment with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, describing the political shift as one driven by “enlightened state interest.”

He noted that with 24 lawmakers, 30 council chairmen, members of the executive council and political structures now in the APC, “Akwa Ibom is solidly aligned with the centre, and this is strategic.”

In his response, the Speaker Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Elder Udeme Otong, lauded the Governor on the presentation of the budget, saying it aligns with the State’s ARISE Agenda with emphasis on Agriculture, rural development, healthcare and other things.

He also expressed gratitude to the governor on behalf of his colleagues for his promise to remodel the AKHA complex.

“As the 2026 budget is laid before us today, we will, as always, examine it critically to ensure that it aligns with Your Excellency’s vision for our state. Through effective oversight, we will ensure that the budget delivers on the promises to stimulate and grow the economy of our Akwa Ibom people.

“Our aim is not merely to approve figures, but to ensure efficient allocation of resources, elimination of waste, and duplication, centering of physical discipline, prioritising of projects that directly uplift the lives of our citizens, with the ARISE Agenda as our guiding framework, and with continued collaboration between the Executive and the Legislature, I am confident that our state is on the path to unprecedented growth and prosperity’, the Speaker added.