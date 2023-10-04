Eno, PDP, Deny Celebrating Atiku’s Efforts At CSU

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, and the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have denied celebrating the recent breakthroughs made by the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in securing the academic records of President Ahmed Tinubu’ at the Chicago State University.

Our Correspondent observed that the social media has been filled with stories allegedly emanating from the governor celebrating the securing of the academic records of the president by Atiku Abubakar.

The Akwa Ibom PDP in a press statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Borono Bassey and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Uyo described the news as fake and will amount to subjudice to comment on a matter that is already in court.

According to the party in the statement tagged: RE: GOVERNOR UMO ENO, AKWA IBOM PDP, CELEBRATES ATIKU’S EFFORTS IN EXPOSING TINUBU’S ALLEGED FAKE CERTIFICATE said, “The attention of the PDP was drawn earlier today, to an obviously fake news item being circulated on social media alleging that our Party and the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Pastor Umo Eno was secretly celebrating Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s efforts in exposing President Tinubu’s alleged fake certificate:

The statement added, “The matter which is the subject of the fake news is in court and therefore Subjudice. By that very fact, neither the Governor or the Peoples Democratic Party at the state level is competent to comment on it”.

They further highlighted, ” The Governor, Pastor Umo Eno as a law-abiding citizen, who believes in the supremacy of the law, has tremendous respect for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Bola Tinubu, the PDP whose platform Pastor Umo Eno was elected as Governor, and the Presidential candidate of the Party, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“The Governor of Akwa Ibom State is not a party on record in the suit referred to in this risible rumour and therefore can only await the judgment of the court, and he will join in the usual respectful and deferential chorus of “As the court pleases!!”.

“We urge well-meaning Nigerians to ignore the ill-intentioned attempt to drag the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and the State Chapter of our great Party, the PDP into a matter that is undergoing the processes of law.

In the same vein, the chief press secretary to the governor Mr Ekerete Udo in another press statement made available to Journalist said the alleged celebration by the governor is vile propaganda by a faceless writer who maliciously made false assertions purportedly attributed to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State

“We are aware of the plots of certain individuals in the State who have sworn to manufacture lies against Governor Umo Eno, so as to cause a rift between the Government of Akwa Ibom State and the Federal Government. This is very sad and unfortunate.

“We wish to reiterate the fact that, Governor Umo Eno, as a pastor does not engage in small talk. He respects constituted authority, and as a bridge-builder, who has worked across party lines since he was sworn in, would never engage in such partisan glib talks.

“Members of the public are advised to ignore and discountenance these series of false reports,” he added.