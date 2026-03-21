Eno Pays Tribute To Late Rev. Uma Ukpai

Governor Umi Eno of Akwa Ibom State has paid a glowing tribute to the late Rev. Uma Ukpai, who died on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80, describing him as a gift to the state and humanity.

Governor Eno spoke on Friday at the Night of Songs and Tributes organised by the state government as part of the home-going ceremonies in honour of the late Ukpai, held at the International Christian Worship Centre, Uyo.

The Governor commended the late Ukpai for his role as a mentor and spiritual leader whose contributions helped define the spiritual soul of the state, while appreciating him for founding the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association with headquarters in Uyo.

Eno acknowledged the late former National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria as one of the strong supporters of his administration’s ARISE Agenda.

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He consoled the wife, Dr Philomena, and family, assuring them of the state’s commitment to supporting them in advancing the dreams of the deceased cleric

“For over six decades, he defined the spiritual soul of our dear state. Even though he was from our neighbouring Abia State, the world knew him through his Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, headquartered here in Uyo.

“Uyo was his home, Uyo was his base and Uyo had all of the blessings, and he was a gift to us so we celebrate him tonight.

“He consistently prayed for the peace and progress of this state and offered wise counsel that strengthened our shared pursuit of sustainable growth and spiritual renewal.

“For us here in Akwa Ibom State, there will never be good byes for our dear father and Christian General, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai,” he said.