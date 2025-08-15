Eno Orders Demolition Of Illegal Structures, Directs Devt Of 150-Unit Housing Estate

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, on Friday led an extensive on-site project delivery tour across nine key infrastructure projects in Uyo, issuing firm directives to contractors and government agencies to fast-track work under his ARISE Agenda.

The tour took the Governor to the Medical City Project, Elderly Citizens Centre, 40-hectare CNG Bus Mega Station, the ongoing dualisation and bridge project at Uyo Village, the Judiciary Village Project, and the 5,000-capacity Convention Centre, 200-room Ibom Hotels Project, and ARISE Shopping City within the Tropicana Complex.

At the Medical City Project, Governor Eno directed immediate roadworks, piling, and clearance of obstructing structures. At the Elderly Citizens Centre, he ordered the addition of a modern healthcare facility, the acquisition of an extra 20 hectares for expansion, and the recruitment and training of pioneer staff.

Inspecting the massive CNG Bus Mega Station, with 250 seventy-seater buses, gas filling stations, a maintenance yard, and a training centre, the Governor stressed the need for methodical, timely execution.

He also tasked engineers at the Uyo Village Road dualisation project to address erosion threats and reclaim affected areas.

At the Judiciary Village, comprising 51 units of four-bedroom duplexes with boys’ quarters, a gatehouse, access roads, and perimeter fencing, he commended youth-led construction teams and urged full support for early completion.

The day’s most decisive moment came at the Tropicana Complex, where the Governor, after inspecting the Convention Centre, Ibom Hotels Project, and ARISE Shopping City, ordered the Uyo Capital City Development Authority (UCCDA) to demolish, within seven days, all illegal structures erected on government land to open up free access to Ring Road 3.

“We will not allow encroachments to derail our development vision. These projects must be delivered with full access and to the highest standard,” Eno said.

The Governor reminded contractors across all sites of their agreed-upon completion deadlines and warned that the state would not accept substandard work.

Earlier at Uyo Village Road, the Governor inspected the dualisation and bridge project as well as the reclamation of gullies. He directed the development of a 150-unit Housing Estate and a bridge at Uyo Village Road Ravine to ARISE Resort to provide quality residential accommodation and enhance connectivity to the Arise Resort.