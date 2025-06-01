Eno On Trending Video: Don’t Bring Back Sad Memories

Share

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has reaffirmed his commitment to staying focused on his mission to develop the state, despite attempts to distract him with politically motivated attacks.

Speaking in Uyo during the 60th birthday celebration of former Deputy Governor, Obong Nsima Ekere, Governor Eno addressed a recently resurfaced video that went viral on social media.

He expressed disappointment that an old video, recorded shortly after his wife’s death in 2024, was being circulated now for political gain.

“We are in political times, so you can expect more of these distractions,” he said.

“My family is intact—you can see all of them. The video was recorded immediately after my wife passed. Why is it resurfacing now, just before our second anniversary when we are celebrating our achievements?”

Describing the act as insensitive, Governor Eno called on those behind the video to respect the memory of his late wife and stop exploiting personal grief for political purposes.

“The pressure on children when they lose a loved one is traumatic. What I appeal to everyone is: don’t bring back the sad memory. Allow my wife’s soul to rest in peace. I will not be distracted. I remain focused,” he said.

Governor Eno emphasized that politics should not extend into the private lives of public figures.

“Even in politics, family should be off-limits,” he said. “My family is whole—that’s Jane herself there. We are strong and together. I don’t wish the kind of pain I’ve experienced on anyone. If those spreading the video wish that upon themselves, I wish them good luck.”

He concluded by congratulating Obong Nsima Ekere on his 60th birthday and praised him for his distinguished service to Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria.

Share