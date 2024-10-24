New Telegraph

Eno Okays N80,000 Minimum Wage

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has announced N80,000 as minimum wage for workers in the state civil service.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Ini Ememobong and made available to newsmen in Uyo yesterday. Ememobong said the governor had constituted a committee to ensure smooth implementation of the new minimum wage.

He said that the committee has the Head of Service, Mr Effiong Essien, as chairman, while the Chairman, State Civil Service Commission, Chairman, Local Government Service Commission and thirteen others are members. He said the committee has one month to submit its report on how the wage increase will be executed.

