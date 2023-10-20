Eno Needs Support Of Akwa Ibom People To Succeed –Peters

Rev Richard Peters is the National Chairman of Arise Ambassadors. He speaks in this exclusive interview with TONY ANICHEBE on governance in Akwa Ibom State and achievements of Governor Umo Eno’s administration so far

How did you people come about the formation of ARISE Ambassadors, which incidentally you are its national chairman?

ARISE Ambassadors is a brain child of selfless and passionate supporters of Pastor Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom State. We were with him during the campaigns and actively involved in soliciting for votes and also advocating for support for him to succeed. During the campaigns, we went round with him to all the local government areas in Akwa Ibom State. We also joined other political groups that were created for the purpose of the campaign to secure the mandate for him.

And as people passionately desirous of his success, we will not sit back and watch, rather we are giving the administration all the necessary support and solidarity to succeed. In every successful government, there is this leadership/ fellowship relationship, it is just like the church, a pastor will not succeed without the support of the officers and members of the church. There must be that synergy. Therefore, for a government to succeed, the support of the stakeholders and citizens must be there for the administration to help it carry out its policies and programmes.

The incumbent administration came with the ARISE Agenda, an acronym that represents Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development Infrastructural Maintenance and Security, Education and Economic Advancement. That is the blueprint of the administration. The hallmark of it is that the people are the major beneficiaries of the ARISE Agenda. In agriculture, the target are the farmers; in rural development, it is the people. Many structures will be sited there and the people will be empowered.

There will be direct impact on the people and they must be well informed of what the ARISE Agenda is all about. That is why we have elected ourselves to become the ambassadors, who will extract information from all relevant government agencies and disseminate this to all nooks and crannies of the state, to those in the rural areas in the language they will understand. The idea is for them to take ownership of the ARISE Agenda and the entire programmes of the governor. The aim to to ensure that the public understands the intention and the direction of the government.

We noticed that beyond information dissemination, your group has started visiting schools, sharing exercise books and also going to markets with aprons for market women. Are you being funded by the government to do all these?

Frankly speaking, this organisation is not a government organisation, it is a non governmental organisation with self- less members who are engaged in their various career paths. We are made up of professionals from various groups including politicians too. Whenever we want to carry out any activity of that nature, we task ourselves to raise the funds. We also have passionate supporters of the governor who we see as pillars of ARISE Ambassadors.

We have both patrons and grand patrons, we do visit them and discuss our mission and things we hope to achieve and they also extend support to us to achieve our dreams like the production and airing of jingles, production of branded exercise books for schools, production of aprons for market women and production of stickers for the transport unions. We carry out other campaigns, like the one against indiscriminate disposal of refuse and campaign against vandalizing of public property.

When we share our visions with relevant bodies, they extend support to us. We have partnership with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). We have partnership with the Akwa Ibom State Waste Management Agency. We have partnership with the royal fathers. We intend to have partnership with relevant socio-political and socio-economic bodies that will help us broaden our scope. We generate our funds through individual donations and sponsorship of our projects through our patrons and pillars.

A civil society organization, Policy Alert, recently said that appointment of over 368 aides in one fell swoop by the governor is economic wastage and that the incumbent administration still appears to be attached to the apron strings of ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel. What is your take on that?

As ARISE Ambassadors, we have given our opinion on that but as a follow up to your question, I will say that the Executive Director of Policy Alert enjoyed the privilege of being an aide of the governor during the administration of Chief Godswill Akpabio. I also said that the ARISE Agenda of Governor Eno centres around people of all walks of life. The blueprint is just about the people. The blueprint has programmes and policies that were designed to elevate the well-being and social welfare as well as the living standard of the people.

Therefore, the programme needs to be driven by the people, so there could be accountability, transparency and results. The Nigerian system is yet to factor in robots in carrying out activities. Most of the policies and programme are still being driven by people not robots. Therefore, people have to be engaged at different layers. We have the commissioners who oversees the ministries and other staff, who are trained and retrained for performance.

Most of the ministries have the ARISE Agenda blueprint domiciled there like the ongoing agricultural revolution in the Ministry of Agriculture. The ministries are working in synergy to interpret the ARISE Agenda blueprint and the people have to be involved. The appointment of personal assistants to the governor is justifiable because these people are representing the governor in their various villages and wards. So, what the governor is doing needs to be interpreted. The projects the governor is citing in these places will be supervised to ensure successful execution. Before now, we have it on good authority that the opposition will try to use various antics to discredit the policies of the governor.

We equally know that some people and groups were assembled to do the hatchet jobs. They are trying to see how they can distract the governor and derail the administration because they feel intimidated by the dept of the programmes he is executing for the people. However, I can tell you that some of the people they have contacted had informed us of what they were commissioned to do. Some of them with good conscience have opened up to us on the plans of those behind the plot. I am appealing to the media, socio- political groups and civil society organisations not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to derail the administration of Governor Eno because he has good intentions for the state.

The administration is under the pressure of trying to see how to ensure equitable distribution of projects and also how to ensure that the people are carried along. He wants to run an inclusive government and there is so much pressure on him to fulfill his promises to the people in the rural areas and urban centres. He made promises during the campaigns and he is under pressure to fulfill them as soon as possible. So, they should allow the governor to concentrate on his administration. They should not cause any friction between the incumbent government and the immediate past governor; cooking up lies to impress the people should stop.

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal recently affirmed the governor’s election but the opposition parties and their candidates have appealed the judgement. As someone who monitored the process, what is your take on the verdict?

ARISE Ambassadors had earlier congratulated the governor and advised them not to go further. As a private citizen, I followed the matter at tribunal and observed all issues in contention. They brought up forgery allegations, issues of being marginalized, suppression of votes and others. The issue of alleged forged WAEC certificate is a long gone and buried issue at the Supreme Court. The tribunal affirmed that a matter that had been rested by the Supreme Court should not be resurrected under any guise and that is the position of the law.

The issue of election malpractice could not be proven because they are products of hearsay. And of course, they are going to repeat the same argument at the Court of Appeal but the law is certain. What is provable is that Pastor Eno was eminently qualified to stand election as governor. It is provable that he has certificate and did not forge it. It is also provable that he contested and won the governorship election by landside.

All frivolous arguments by the opposition were thrashed at the tribunal. Imagine the stress of producing voluminous evidences that found its way into pit toilets. It is not possible to take away the mandate Akwa Ibom people gave to Pastor Eno through the courts. The best way for the opposition is to look forward to the next election in 2027.

Pastor Eno shocked political pundits by extending hands of fellowship to the opposition; how would you respond to that?

I am not surprised because, first, the governor has a background in business and entrepreneurship, they don’t have enemies as they relate with people. Before he joined politics, he was into hospitality business and people from all walks of life patronize him. The business was not made exclusive for anyone. He is also a priest who sees all as his sons and daughters and himself as a father to all. A pastor does not take sides but embraces all.

That is where he is operating from. We are so blessed to have Pastor Eno as the governor of Akwa Ibom State. Even during his election, he made it clear that he has no scores to settle with anyone and that he is coming to reconcile people across partisan political party lines. He came with the ministry of reconciliation. A pastor must understand the efficacy of reconciliation and that is his mission in that regard. So, I am not surprised because I know he will stand by his words. He has mixed up with people from different race and background and a pan Nigeria.

He cannot change his peaceful nature but that does mean weakness on his part or to be underrated. Another sad misinformation is the rumor being spread that the ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel is still in charge. Well, Emmanuel will be the last person to want to get involved in the administration of Eno. Having done his best, he was in a hurry to move on to other things. If you take a critical look at the policies and programmes of Governor Eno, you will see that they are not influenced but a product of his promises. His actions are all centered in what is in his blueprint ARISE Agenda.

Emmanuel, who left government recently has gone to attain new heights in business and other endeavours, so that narrative is false and people should ignore it. Governor Eno is principled and can hardly be influenced. His words are his bond and politicians should not manufacture things to heat up the polity. Both the present and former will never have issues. Eno did not come to govern the state as a poor man; he is already made and will not bend to any pressure from anyone. I repeat that he cannot be influenced and he is a man of his words.