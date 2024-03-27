Eno moves to expand Uyo Erosion Control Project

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has approved the expansion of the scope of work at the ongoing Uyo-Ewet gully erosion control and beautification project to rescue the Nigerian Correctional Service facility from collapse.

The governor gave the consent during an unscheduled inspection of the project at the Dominic Utuk Avenue axis of the site.

He said: “That’s why I keep saying to people, you can’t fight the Federal Government. You can only partner with the government.

“As you can see, this is a federal prison, but we can’t just allow this to happen.

“We know the effect; God forbid if this area collapses, there’ll be jail break and that will cause us problems.”

He commended the project contractor for opening up the area to expose the devastating erosion menace behind the correctional service facility and assured that the state government will intervene to prevent the imminent collapse of the facility.

Eno said his administration remains committed to maintaining a healthy relationship with the Federal Government to foster development and ensure that the people of the state benefit optimally from the commonwealth of the nation.

He also commended the commitment and giant strides recorded by the contractor, especially for identifying hazards in the process of execution of the project, and for taking the initiative to solve problems beyond the original scope of the job.