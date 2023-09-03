Eno Mourns Ibom Patriots Leader Orders Urgent Construction Of Nkari Road, Community School

Mbente Primary School in Ifa Nkari, Ini Local Government Area is set for a facelift as Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, earmarks the school for remodelling as part of his ARISE Agenda drive of promoting qualitative basic education through rural development.

The governor also announced the immediate mobilization of contractors to the site for the completion of the 5 km Mbiabong-Nkari road project that was initiated by the immediate past administration.

Governor Eno was among the dignitaries at a funeral in honour of the deceased Chancellor of a foremost socio-political organisation in the state, Ibom Patriots, Obong Bassey Inuaeyen, held at Mbente Primary School Ground, Mbente, Nkari in Ini Local Government Area on Saturday.

He assured the community that his administration would work with them to ensure the provision of necessary infrastructures as a commitment to his campaign promises and to honour the memory of the departed whom he described as a dependable ally of his government.

“I am told that this is the only school that the community has. We will work with you to ensure that we turn it to a model school so that it will align with our ARISE Agenda”, he declared.

On the 5Km Mbiabong-Nkari road, he said: “The road was awarded by the last administration. I want to promise this community by the grace of God that we will complete the road. We will mobilize the contractor to get back to the site and ensure that the project is completed on schedule.

“Like we promised during our campaign, we will complete all projects that were started by the last administration.”

Extolling the rare landscape of the area, the governor acknowledged its agricultural potential and assured the people that the state government through the office of the Deputy Governor was working with relevant stakeholders to ensure peaceful resolutions on lingering boundary crises and return of normalcy in the area.

In a message of condolence to the bereaved family, Governor Eno encouraged the family to be consoled by the fact that the memories of late Inuaeyen’s deep impact will remain in the minds he touched across social and political landscapes.

He poured glowing tributes on the late Inuaeyen, as having been a great brother, unifier and a man of character and integrity.

“We are gathered here under this solemn atmosphere to bid farewell to a man who was a devout Christian, whose life embodied all the virtues of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, the late Obong Bassey Inuaeyen.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, I stand here to express our deepest condolences on the passing of a great son of Akwa Ibom State, an entrepreneur, a bridge builder and keen believer in the Akwa Ibom project.

“We join you today to pay the last respect to your husband and we assure you that by the grace of God, we will continue to further the things he believed in, ” he remarked.

In his message, the Catholic Archbishop of Ikot Ekpene Diocese, Very Reverend Camillus Umoh who was represented by the Chief Celebrant of the funeral mass, Very Reverend John Ebebe, communicated the condolences of the Church to the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Ifeoma Inuaeyen and the entire family, while praying for the repose of the soul of the departed.

The Cleric appreciated the state government’s support to the family in their time of grief and expressed the commendation and confidence of the Catholic Diocese of Ikot Ekpene in the capacity of Governor Umo Eno to deliver on his mandate.