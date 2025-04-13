Eno Mourns Ex-Super Eagles Legends Bassey, Chukwu

Share

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Akwa Ibom-born former national football team legend, Charles Bassey, MON, who passed away on Saturday in Eket.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno described Bassey’s death as a monumental loss to both the state and the nation.

He also extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Bassey’s former national teammate and ex-Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, who also died on the same day in Enugu.

Governor Eno praised the pioneering roles both legends played in the development of football in Nigeria, noting that their deaths on the same day have left a huge vacuum in the country’s football space.

“Coach Bassey was phenomenal in managing several top football clubs in Nigeria and played a pivotal role in talent discovery in our state when he coached Mobil Pegasus FC and later, Akwa United FC.

“At a time when we are establishing a modern sports academy in the state, Coach Bassey’s wealth of experience would have been invaluable to our young athletes.

“I urge Coach Bassey’s family to find solace in the indelible impact he made and the affectionate bond they shared while he lived.

“I also extend my sympathies to the family of the late Christian ‘Chairman’ Chukwu, MFR, our former national team coach and captain, whose leadership on and off the pitch brought great glory to our country,” the statement added.

