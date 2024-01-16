Eno lifts widows of fallen soldiers with N100m

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, yesterday joined others across the nation to mark the Nigerian Armed Forces/ Remembrance Day at the Cenotaph, off Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo. Sounding emotional, the governor spoke of the moment he lost his father, an officer of the Nigerian Police in the line of duty and how his mother was saddled with the challenging task of raising five boys and a girl, and saluted the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes and heroines of the Nigerian Armed Forces. He thereafter, donated the sum of N100 million to the widows of the fallen heroes and another 25 million to the Nigerian Legion.

