Eno Leads With 40% Women Inclusion In Political Appointments – Deputy Governor

The administration of Governor Umo Eno has allocated 40 per cent of political appointments and positions to women, describing the move as unprecedented in the political history of Akwa Ibom State.

This record surpasses the 35% benchmark propounded by the 1995 Beijing Conference.

The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Eyakenyi, disclosed this on Sunday at the Apostolic Church, Uyo, during the thanksgiving service held to commemorate the 2026 International Women’s Day and the successful conclusion of the Women Sensitization Tour on Civic Responsibilities across the 31 local government areas of the state.

Highlighting the 2026 theme of the global celebration, “Rights, Justice and Action,” the Deputy Governor said the protection of women’s rights contributes to peace and stability in families and society.

According to her, women must rise to the responsibility of mentoring younger generations by instilling values of morality and decency.

Senator Eyakenyi also referenced historical struggles for women’s rights, noting that the famous 1929 women uprising commonly linked to Aba was originally carried out by women from Ikot Abasi in present-day Akwa Ibom State.

She further stated that the state government had effectively implemented the principles of the Beijing Declaration, which advocates greater political inclusion for women.

“You have witnessed that Akwa Ibom State under Governor Umo Eno has fully implemented the declaration. For the first time in the history of the state, after 35 years, a woman is standing before you as an elected deputy governor,” she said.

Further speaking, Senator Eyakenyi added that women currently occupy several key leadership positions in the state, including the offices of Chief Judge, Head of Service, commissioners, local government chairpersons, vice chairpersons, supervisors, and aides to the Governor.

“In every appointed position, Governor Umo Eno gives specific instructions and follows up to ensure women get their slots. Today in Akwa Ibom State, we have 40 per cent inclusion, surpassing the 35 per cent benchmark recommended at the Beijing Conference.”

The Deputy Governor also commended the Governor for initiatives aimed at empowering women economically, maintaining security, and strengthening policies against gender-based violence.

According to her, economic empowerment for women remains essential for their effective participation in politics and decision-making.

She disclosed that the state government has made provisions in the 2026 budget to empower women through cooperative societies across the 31 local government areas, and also urged women in the state to pursue their aspirations with humility and determination.

“When you empower a woman, you empower a whole community. The children and the extended family also benefit. What is left is for us women to arise. That is what the Governor wants: for women to be hopeful, humble, and pursue their dreams with every ounce of their being.”

In her remarks, the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Eno Obareki, thanked God for the successful completion of the statewide tour and commended the Deputy Governor for her leadership and resilience.

She said Governor Eno had consistently demonstrated commitment to the welfare and empowerment of women in the state, describing him as gender-friendly.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Inibehe Silas Etukudo, said the sensitisation tour, which began on February 26 and ended on March 6, was designed to educate women on their civic rights and encourage greater participation in politics and public life.

Hon. Etukudo said the visit of the wife of the President to Akwa Ibom during the International Women’s Day celebration underscored the importance of the programme.

While delivering the sermon, Apostle (Prof.) Ime N. George, who spoke from Numbers 27:1–11, emphasised that women and girls are not property or slaves but joint heirs with men in Christ.

He referenced the biblical story of the daughters of Zelophehad, who sought inheritance rights from their father’s property, noting that their advocacy demonstrated unity against injustice.

Apostle George further commended Governor Eno for recognising the rights of women and appointing them to leadership positions in the state.

The event featured the presentation of awards to the Deputy Governor and the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, song renditions by the ARISE Women Choir and Apostolic Church Women Fellowship Choir, as well as the distribution of wrappers and cash support to 50 vulnerable women from the church by GIFA.

Dignitaries present during the event included the wife of a former governor of the state, Mrs. Fumi Idongesit-Nkanga; Mrs. Comfort Aloysius Etuk; wife of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Inemesit Uwah; Mrs. Nyaknno Uwem Okoko; Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Offiong Offor; the wife of the state chairman of the APC, Mrs. Kini Ntukekpo; wives of local government chairpersons; House of Assembly members; and female political stakeholders across the 31 LGAs, among others.