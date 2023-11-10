Eno, Lawmakers Tour Ongoing Key Projects, Assure On Timely Delivery

Determined to partner with the State lawmakers to ensure seamless delivery of approved projects, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on Thursday, led members of the State House of Assembly, on inspection of key projects at various stages of development.

The Governor who was accompanied by his deputy, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Elder Udeme Otong, the State Chairman of PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan, some members of the State House of Assembly and State Executive Council, led the team to several places, including the internal roads at the Dakkada luxury Estate and the operational perimeter road, the International Smart Terminal Building, the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility and the Airport Medical Centre at the Victor Attah International Airport.

At the Dakkada Luxury Estate where he inspected the internal roads, Governor Eno lauded the level of progress at the site and commended the contractors for taking the projects so far despite not getting corresponding funding from the government.

He said, “I would like to thank the contractors, actually the ones that have not been mobilized but they have shown good faith. I think they have done a fantastic job given the reason I have just explained but as I will go back to the office, we will try within the next two weeks to ensure that they are mobilized so that they can take full advantage of the dry season.”

The Governor therefore assured the contractors that the state government will allow housing developments in the Estate to commence by the end of January.

At the New Terminal Building, the Governor acknowledged that there was a soft opening of the facility upon completion of the major construction works and remarked that it became expedient for the two arms of government to have a firsthand assessment to ascertain the finishing touches requirements to allow its full activation.

The governor who extracted a commitment that the facility would be fully activated by April 2024, after being briefed by the contractor in charge, also committed to making funds available for the required fine-tuning.

” I had to come here personally with members of my Exco and members of the House of Assembly so that we can see things for ourselves and try to know where we direct funding. Yes, we had a soft opening and now there is still some work to be done. So we budgeted for it. Thankfully I came with the Honourable Speaker and leadership of the House.”

On the MRO which, according to the governor, has been on course since 2002, he reaffirmed the resolve of his administration to ensure that it begins operation in full capacity to give the state the full gain it was intended.

“As I campaigned for governorship, we knew there were some projects that we must fine-tune for Akwa Ibom people to derive the full benefits.

“ It’s a relay race, people run and give you the baton to run the finishing line.

“I believe and hope that our team here will be the one to get to the finishing line and be part of the history that has already been made”, he stated.

Earlier, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Ottong, commended the Governor for running a transparent and open government, stressing that the monies appropriated for projects have been judiciously utilized.

The Speaker pledged the State legislature’s continued support to the executive towards the appropriation of funds to ensure the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

Also, the State PDP Chairman Elder Aniekan Akpan, commended the Governor for keeping to his promise to the people of the State, stressing that the Party is proud of his development strides and lauded his initiative of taking out time to carry out an on- the- spot assessment of the projects.

The Luxury Estate supervising Commissioner and Commissioner for Lands, Capt. Iniobong Ekong rtd. in his overview of the projects noted that internal roads of about 16.8 km are being executed by eight contractors for speedy completion.

He highlighted roads that have been completed in the Estate and others yet to be completed, stressing that the contractors will take advantage of the dry season to get the job done to pave the way for the next phase of the job execution which is the actual construction of the houses.