Eno Launches Security Trust Fund, Assures Residents Of Safety

Akwa Ibom State witnessed an unprecedented show of solidarity on Wednesday as Governor Umo Eno launched the State Security Trust Fund (AKSTF), with stakeholders pledging billions in support to strengthen the state’s security architecture.

On the opening day alone, state-based contractors announced a ₦10 billion donation, while corporate organisations, banks, oil companies, and the 31 local government councils, under the umbrella of ALGON, pledged additional contributions. ALGON, led by its Chairman, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, committed ₦150 million as a quarterly contribution, while the Chairman of Access Bank personally donated ₦10 million to the fund.

Governor Eno, who spoke at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Uyo, said the fund underscores his administration’s resolve to protect lives, safeguard investments, and preserve Akwa Ibom’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states.

“This fund ensures that both citizens and investors can go about their businesses in safety. Security is a shared responsibility, even in advanced democracies. We will stand by our security agencies, providing the welfare and resources needed to keep our state safe,” the Governor declared.

He noted that the initiative is anchored on Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which makes security and welfare the primary purpose of government. He further linked the Trust Fund to the fourth pillar of his ARISE Agenda, Security Management, stressing that a secure environment is critical for tourism, trade, and economic growth.

The Governor explained that the Ibom Community Watch would work closely with security agencies to provide intelligence, while the government continues to invest in technology, including the ongoing Security Command Centre, to boost surveillance and rapid response.

Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Security Trust Fund, Mr. Paul Usoro, SAN, hailed the initiative as a “visionary public-private partnership that will sustain and strengthen the peace the state currently enjoys.”

The Chairman of the occasion, Usman B. Alkalia, former Inspector General of Police, described the initiative by Governor Umo Eno as unprecedented and commended the Governor’s leadership style.

Also present at the launch was the Inspector-General of Police, represented by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare, who commended Governor Eno’s foresight and assured that security agencies remain committed to keeping Akwa Ibom safe.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Waterways, Gen. Koko Essien (Rtd.), stressed that the fund will significantly enhance the state’s ability to respond to emerging security challenges, particularly along its long coastline and other strategic assets.

Prominent donors at the event included contractors, oil companies, financial institutions, and local government councils. Vice Chairman of the Trust Fund, Engr. Uwem Okoko of Hensek Integrated Services, who represented contractors, announced their collective ₦10 billion contribution, describing it as “a duty to safeguard the peace that enables business to thrive in Akwa Ibom.”

Other members of the Trust Fund Board include Engr. Uwem Okoko (Vice Chairman), Col. Kingsley Umoh (Rtd.) as Executive Secretary, alongside representatives from oil and gas, banking, construction, religious bodies, and security agencies.

With the successful launch of the Security Trust Fund and the overwhelming support from stakeholders, Governor Umo Eno reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that Akwa Ibom remains a safe haven for residents, investors, and visitors alike.