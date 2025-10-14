Eno Lauds Peterside’s Contribution To Knowledge

…Reaffirms Servant Leadership As Core of Devt

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has commended Dr Dakuku Peterside for his outstanding contribution to leadership thought and national development through the publication of his two new books, Leading in a Storm and Beneath the Surface.

Speaking at the public presentation of the books in Abuja on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Governor Eno, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Akwa Ibom State Liaison Office, TPL Aniekan Akpan, said true development begins with leadership that serves, listens, and inspires hope.

He noted that the Arise Agenda of his administration is rooted in the same philosophy of servant leadership — one that places people at the heart of governance.

The Governor described Dr. Peterside’s works as timely reflections on the challenges and responsibilities of leadership in a changing world, urging leaders at all levels to embrace knowledge, humility, and service as pathways to national progress.

The event, which was chaired by elder statesman Alhaji Isa Hayatu, attracted eminent Nigerians including the Governors of Katsina, Kano, and Taraba States, as well as the Minister of State for Industry , Senator John Eno amongst others .