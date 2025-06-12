Eno Lauds Ibom Air On Sixth Anniversary

Share

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has congratulated the state-owned airline, Ibom Air, on the occasion of its sixth anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno praised the management and staff of the airline for upholding a tradition of excellence in the aviation sector.

“Six years after you commenced commercial operations, you have become a reference point in the Nigerian aviation industry, winning almost every major award in the sector,” the governor stated.

“As the airline steps into its seventh year of operations, I am confident that it will continue to be the airline of choice, a symbol of timely service delivery, and the pride of our dear state and nation,” he added.

Governor Eno also commended the vision of his predecessor, former Governor Udom Emmanuel, CON, for establishing Ibom Air. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the continued growth and expansion of the airline.

Since assuming office in 2023, Governor Eno has made significant investments in the airline, including the outright purchase of two additional Bombardier CRJ 900 series jets and the acquisition of two Airbus A220-300 aircraft. These moves are part of broader investments aimed at strengthening the state’s aviation ecosystem.

Share