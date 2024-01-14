Eno Kick-Off ARISE Initiative For Elderly People In A’Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on Sunday, at the All Nations Christian Ministry International, Eket, launched a social welfare programme tagged, “ARISE Initiative” aimed at supporting the elderly people across the State.

The programme which is to commence implementation immediately is in support of the lofty ideals of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) of the Wife of the President, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON OON.

Governor Eno also used the opportunity to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for promoting the independence of the judiciary.

“Let me state again that even though I am a member of the PDP, I have made up my mind to work with the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The ARISE Initiative is to be administered by the Office of the First Lady of the State, Pastor Patience Umo Eno through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare and all female Commissioners in the State EXCO are also members.

Governor Eno noted with appreciation the gesture by the Nigerian First Lady through the Renewed Hope Initiative where 100,000 Naira was given to 250 elders across the State last Thursday, adding that the State under his administration will continue to adopt and support good initiatives such as this, and other programmes that will benefit the generality of Akwa Ibom people.

He said through the ARISE Initiative, N50,000 will be given to each of the 500 elders to be selected across the State by the Local Government Transition Chairmen who will carefully carry out the selection process.

The Governor tasked the Transition Chairmen to ensure the programme is carried out with the highest level of transparency so the impact will be felt by as many people as possible.

The Governor said the initiative is in line with the government’s plan to build a centre for the elderly who according to him have laboured for the State for many years and deserve to be honoured and taken care of, while alive.

The first meeting to work out the modalities of implementation is expected to take place shortly.