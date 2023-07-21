Eno, Innoson Motors Sign MoU To Ease A’Ibom Transportation Pain

Akwa Ibom State government has signed a collaboration agreement with Innoson Motors, Nigeria’s first indigenous vehicle manufacturing company, in an effort to give residents palliative, particularly in the area of transportation, in order to mitigate the impact of the elimination of fuel subsidy on the populace.
The state government made this known on Thursday when the company’s top management paid Governor Umo Eno a courtesy call at the Government House in Uyo, under the leadership of its Chairman, Chief Innocent Chukwuma.
Chief Chukwuma lauded Governor Eno for his populist actions and people-centered approach to administration, and he pledged to work with the state government to address the widespread public outcry over the elimination of the fuel subsidy.
He said, “I have followed you, Your Excellency, within the media space since your inauguration and I want to say it here that you have done so well. I was moved by your story which is also my story, that we can all Arise and be that which God had destined us to be.
“I will work with you. We will come here and open an auto workshop and collaborate with you especially in the transportation sector.