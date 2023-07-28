Eno Inaugurates Cabinet, Task Members On ARISE Agenda Implementation

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has inaugurated the State Executive Council comprising Twenty-Three Commissioners and One Special Adviser, with a charge to brace up to the new phase of the administration and turn around the economic fortunes of the State.

Inaugurating the new Executive Council members at the Banquet hall, Government House, Uyo, the Governor emphasized that the A. R. I S. E. Agenda blueprint of his administration seeks among other things, to stimulate the rural economy and ensure a turnaround in the rural areas by way of integration and massive development.

“Let me state here very firmly, all political appointees must go back and stimulate rural developments in their respective wards and local government councils. That responsibility starts with you!

“You must work with the people in your respective wards, you must let the people feel the impact of governance.

“Governance starts at the grassroots, you must be a symbol of government in your local government and ward levels, and must engage your people regularly. We will monitor this closely, so please take this very seriously.

He explained that he decided to kickstart the administration with his former colleagues having worked with them and known their capabilities in certain areas, explaining that it would be unfair of him to disparage their sacrifices which culminated in his victory at the gubernatorial poll.

“I have been asked this question severally: “Your Excellency, we had expected to see the injection of new blood into the State EXCO, why are you bringing back the same old blood”?

“My answer has been standard and direct: You do not abandon your foot soldiers shortly after the successful execution of a major contest. I know this ‘old blood’ very well. We went to the battle to continue good governance together, we were in the trenches together; we swatted away the bullets of vicious attacks together, most of you spent long hours traversing the nooks and crannies of this State together with me, most of you took political arrows on my behalf.

“Therefore, it is only fitting, we bring back tested hands with the right experience, and who understand the system, to join us, and work for the continuation of the peace, growth, and transformation of our State in line with our ARISE Agenda and the Roadmap, they will soon be presented.

“Today, as Honourable Commissioners, you have a well-distilled and condensed Roadmap to guide you in the execution of the responsibilities of your office.

“You may be old blood, but what you have now, is a new template or execution and Implementation and you are expected to wholly execute all that is within your areas of responsibility as outlined in the Roadmap.

“The timelines and the deliverables are well spelled-out. You were brought back to ensure and facilitate continuity and you must justify this trust we have invested in you”, he said.

Eno urged the Exco members to consider it a priority to invest in the younger generation, assuring his team members that the grace that found him from among them was sufficient for all of them and should become evident in the results of their services to Akwa Ibom people

“Let us work to show the grace to Akwa Ibom people through the results of ensuring food security, massive development in rural areas, expansion of infrastructure, and improvement in quality of education in the state.

He announced the creation of the Ministry of Internal Security to ensure security for the people and investors and mandated the Ministry to profile the various voluntary security groups in the state for harmonization of operations and purposes.