…Assures on safety of 76 oil wells

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has directed the Ministry for Water Resources and Sanitation and the Akwa Ibom State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (AKRUWATSAN) to partner with the Golden Initiative For All (GIFA) in ensuring that a new rural water system is established in each of the 369 Wards of the State.

Governor Eno gave this directive during the 2nd Anniversary celebration of GIFA, at Ibom Hall, Uyo, the State capital.

He said, “We would agree that GIFA has done exceptionally and exceedingly well. So, a job well done means more jobs to be done. As a Government, and to immortalise the desire of my dear wife, H.E. Pastor ( Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno, we will partner with GIFA to ensure adequate water supply in all the 369 Wards of the State.

He directed the AKRUWATSAN and the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation to immediately set up modalities to collaborate with GIFA “to ensure that within the next one year, every Ward in every Local Government Area of the State has a GIFA Water Project for the benefit of our people.

“GIFA has truly shown leadership in this direction, and we will strongly partner with you. The 369 Wards of the State will have a GIFA Water Project,” he assured.

The Governor commended the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady and Chairman of GIFA, Noble Lady Helen Obareki, for her commitment to advancing the vision of her mother, saying, “I am happy to note that this Initiative is living up to the foundational ideals and objectives of its founding. You have kept faith with the implementation of the eight thematic areas and the record of achievements so far recorded as attested to by the statistics and the impact you have just reeled off.

“Please permit me at this point to deeply and most profoundly commend my daughter and the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Mrs Helen Obareki, for the great work she and her team have done in keeping this dream alive,” he added.

Governor Eno used the opportunity to appreciate the First Lady of Nigeria, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for the mentorship and guidance extended to the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, and also congratulated her on her award as the Leadership Newspaper “ Person of the Year” 2026.

He also appreciated the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum, especially the wives of the Governors of Abia, Plateau and Edo States who were in attendance, for the love shown; the GIFA partners for their faith and steadfast support, and the people of Akwa Ibom State for their prayers and support.

Speaking on the oil wells issue, he reassured the people that the State’s ownership of 76 Oil Wells is absolutely incontestable and sacrosanct based on two valid judgments of Nigeria’s Supreme Court to that effect.

“Let me take this moment once again to reassure our people concerning the much-talked-about oil wells. Let me say this loud and clear: there is no cause for alarm concerning our God-given resources.

“We have two Supreme Court judgments affirming our State’s ownership of the 76 Oil Wells. No committee and no government parastatal can overturn a Supreme Court judgment. Akwa Ibom State does not have a maritime boundary with Cross River State, but with Cameroon.

“Any attempt to shift that boundary will be tampering with the International Court of Justice’s judgment, and Nigeria as a law-abiding country, will never go there.

He expressed trust in the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a strong lover and believer in the rule of law, declaring that “Akwa Ibom State will not cede any inch or one oil well belonging to the State to anyone.

“Our society is guided and shaped by the rule of law. The Supreme Court has given its ruling twice on the oil well issue in our favour, and those rulings are sacrosanct. And, those oil wells belong to Akwa Ibom State.

The Governor went on to reaffirm the support of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that “ we are rooting, supporting, and campaigning for him, and our State is working effectively to ensure he is returned for 2nd term come 2027, alongside our illustrious son, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.”

While he enumerated some of the life-touching projects of the State, the Governor implored the citizenry to continue to pursue the path of peace, as continued development and progress of the State can only be sustained in the face of peace, love and unity.

Speaking on behalf of the wives of Governors in attendance, the wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti, commended the Coordinator of the office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Obareki, for the impact recorded by the pet project, and assured of support and collaboration where necessary to achieve more.

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, on behalf of the women, felicitated GIFA for its impactful projects and programmes, appreciated Governor Eno for his gender- friendly disposition and assured that women will continue to remain strong partners of GIFA.

Also speaking, Senator Effiong Bob eulogised the legacies of the departed initiator of GIFA, Pastor Patience Umo Eno, and the good works of GIFA, and assured of continuous support for more impact.

The emotion-laden event, which coincided with the posthumous birthday of the departed First Lady, featured an anniversary lecture by Amb. Mfon Ekpo, Chief Executive Officer, the Discovery Centre/Founding Partner & Executive Director, Maxwell Leadership Certified Team, testimonies of the impact of the organisation within the last two years, cultural dance, and presentation of awards to winners of different events.