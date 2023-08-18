Eno: I Flew Ibom Air To Demystify Governance

…Says Allegations against Emmanuel Baseless.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has justified his recent patronage of the State-owned commercial airline, Ibom Air for official engagements outside the state, explaining that the gesture was to promote the brand and offer him more insights into the operations of the airline.

He has also confirmed that the immediate past Governor, Udom Emmanuel is not with the official Governor’s jet as being insinuated in some quarters, urging Akwa Ibom people to desist from maliciously induced and baseless allegations that serve no good intent and purpose.

The Governor was fielding questions from newsmen at the Victor Attah Int’l Airport shortly upon arrival from official engagements from Abuja.

He explained that his position as Governor of the State has made him the chief marketing officer of the airline fully owned by the State, stressing that his decision to travel on board IbomAir was to observe the airline’s standard in service delivery, which he described as spectacular and world-class, which is the reason why the airline is the most preferred by air travelers in the nation.

He used the opportunity to debunk the speculations that he traveled in public transport because the immediate past governor was in the custody of his official jet, describing the speculation as unfounded.

Pastor Eno wondered what the people would say when he would travel in the soon- to be launched palliative buses that would be introduced to cushion the harsh effects of fuel subsidy removal( will the people then turn around to insinuate that the immediate past governor has taken over his official vehicles?

He maintained that his style of administration is to demystify governance, so as to enable him to connect easily with the ordinary people.

“We are promoting Akwa Ibom Brand and the state -owns hundred percent shares in this airline, by virtue of my office, I am the chief marketing officer of the airline if you may ask. My job is to promote our brand.

“We are planning to bring buses as part of the palliative. We are in talks with some companies. When the buses finally come and I board one of those buses, would people now say the immediate past Governor has taken over my official vehicles?

“There is no truth whatsoever that the immediate past Governor is with our aircraft. This is not just the kind of thing we should be talking or arguing about. Akwa Ibom should move beyond this sort of cheap talk.

“Again, I want to put it very clear that everyone has his style of leadership. My own style is to demystify governance. I like to get in contact with people, and I like to be myself. This Government thing will come and go. So what is the big deal?”