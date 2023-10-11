Eno Hosts Emir Of Kano, Seeks Monarch’s Support For National Unity

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has advocated a liaison among traditional institutions in the country to pioneer a new chapter in national unity that will promote commerce and industry among the various regions of Nigeria.

Governor Eno made the advocacy during his interaction with a foremost monarch and Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who called on him at Government House, Uyo.

The governor conveyed the delight of the government and the people of the state in hosting the Emir, expressing the hope that the visit would reinforce the mutual relationship between Akwa Ibom and Kano states in terms of trade and commerce, as well as strengthen the cultural ties between their traditional institutions.

He said: “Your Highness, your visit is a rare and royal visit and we don’t take it for granted. On behalf of the government and people of Akwa Ibom State, I thank you for honouring us with your esteemed presence here in our Exco Chamber and indeed our state.”

He urged traditional leaders of the two states to ensure harmony among people across the cultural and religious lines, assuring the security and safety of the people residing in Akwa Ibom state.

Eno expressed appreciation for the support he enjoyed from the Hausa community during the last general elections and reassured of his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promise of appointing aides from the Arewa and other communities of non-indigenes in the state, noting that the gesture, was intended to ensure a link between the government and communities of non-indigenes in the state.

“I pray that this visit will continue to cement the relationship between the states and all of our brothers from the Arewa community, particularly between our traditional classes. I pray this should be a strong bridge that our traditional rulers can also explore and do business with the ancient city of Kano,” he said.

Earlier, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero congratulated the governor on his victory in the last elections and lauded his good leadership strides.

Alhaji Bayero, who also paid tributes to the past leaders of the state for their contributions to the development of Akwa Ibom, hinted that his visit was the first official visit to Akwa Ibom, and therefore, expressed optimism that his coming would enhance mutually beneficial sociocultural and economic ties between Akwa Ibom and Kano, which he described as the historic centre of commerce in Northern Nigeria and the entire West Africa.