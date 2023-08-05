Eno Holds Community Leaders Accountable For Vandalisation Of Public Infrastructure

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has tasked community leaders on the security of government assets within their domains, warning that henceforth government will hold the leaders accountable for the vandalisation of public infrastructure.

Governor Eno made the declarations while addressing sympathizers during a funeral service in honour of the late Special Representative to former Governor Udom Emmanuel in Lagos State, late Elder Samuel Bassey, at Government Primary School, Afaha Atai in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

He spoke of his commitment to sharing in the sentiment of the former administration as regards improving facilities in public schools across the state, emphasising that he will adopt the trajectory of fencing schools and engaging security personnel from the host communities to protect public infrastructure on the recommendations of Village heads and Youth leaders to allow community leaders take full responsibility for government installations in schools and other public places.

“Every village should rise to protect assets that government will put in their communities. That’s the only way to encourage us to do more.

“We believe that fencing these schools will help protect the assets of the school. So not only do we want to fence the school, there will be a security house and the Honourable Commissioner for Internal Security will work with the village to employ two security men.

“So please as we will fence the school, build security house for you, engage security men, build solar panels to give you light in that place.

“Also know that to whom much is given, much is expected”, he stated”.

The governor conveyed the condolences of the government and people of the State to the bereaved family and United Evangelical Church over the death of the late Elder Bassey, assuring the family of the government’s support at all times.

The immediate past Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, in an elegy to the deceased described the late Samuel Bassey as a good man, a friend, and a brother, adding that in more than one way the deceased had proved himself a dependable ally, saying that his death coming too early, was a star deemed in its prime.

Mr. Udom Emmanuel said the death has only ended the life of “Ba”, as he fondly called him but not his relationship with the family, and bade his soul goodbye, expressing optimism of meeting with him on the resurrection morning.

Delivering a sermon on the topic, “the Certainty and Uncertainty of Death” culled from Genesis 27:1-10, the Chairman of Conference of the United Evangelical Church, Rev. Dr. Samuel Ebukiba, admonished that death for every living is a certainty, but the time it will come remains uncertain, advising that no one should allow the opportunity to receive God’s salvation to pass them by.

The Cleric therefore called on the living to repent from sin, surrender to God and accept his gospel, in preparation to meet with him as the Lord of all at a time no one can determine.