Eno Hints At Plans To Support Ibom Air Passenger, Emmanson

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has announced plans to assist Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger whose altercation with crew members in early August sparked controversy in the aviation sector.

Emmanson, who was initially charged to court and remanded, was later pardoned by Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo. The governor, speaking during a grand reception in his home local government area of Nsit Ubium on Saturday, said the support would also extend to Ibom Air, a wholly owned Akwa Ibom State airline.

Although Eno did not disclose the nature of the assistance, he emphasized the need to back both Emmanson and the airline, noting they are “part of Akwa Ibom.”

Speaking in Ibibio, he urged residents not to join outsiders in blaming either party over the incident.

“We will continue to support our flagship airline, Ibom Air. Every Akwa Ibom person should be proud of the airline, which has flown our colours,” Eno said.

“Our money is invested in Ibom Air, so you should be proud of it. If there was any crisis, don’t join issues with spoilers who don’t love good things. Whatever transpired, we will solve the problem. It was a small mistake; both parties belong to us. The lady is our daughter. When two people fight, there is always a third person to separate the fight.”

Emmanson, also from Akwa Ibom State, said in a recent interview that she has been traumatized by the incident and has struggled to move freely or interact with people, feeling “unduly exposed.”