Eno Has Successfully Tackle Poverty In A’Ibom – Aide

The Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Revd Richard Peters on Friday said the governor has done so much to drastically reduce poverty in the state.

Peters who spoke on Friday morning in Uyo by a private radio station also acknowledged that there is hardly any Nation in the world that has completely eradicated poverty.

Recall that the Centre for Human Rights and Accountability Network (CHRAN), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has expressed dismay that despite the sharp increase in monthly federal allocations to the States and Local Government Areas, the poverty index still remains alarmingly high in Akwa ibom state.

Akwa Ibom, the CSO recalled, got a whopping N26 billion in the last monthly allocation shared in February, with a commensurate leap in allocations to the 31 LGAs from the centre due to the removal of fuel subsidy, regretting that these new funding regime which more than doubles the previous eras, has not reflected positively on the living conditions of the people.

However reacting to the allegations, Rev Richard Peters maintained that the governor has done his best in line with his ARISE Agenda blueprint to alleviate the suffering of the citizens by judiciously applying the state resources.

According to him, ” Governor Umo Eno has sufficiently done enough to reduce hunger and tackle poverty since assumption of duty as governor. He has initiated programmes and policies towards eradicating poverty.

He further highlighted, “The governor in his determination to better the lots of workers has paid salaries regularly and has so far released over 14 billion naira for payment of pension and gratuities.

He has appointed personal assistants across every ward in the state with good remuneration, employed over 5000 on neighbourhood watch security outfits and paid bursary to students”.

These, according to him have a tremendous impact on many families and thier dependants stressing that the government’s determination to eradicate poverty is seriously touching people’s lives positively.

Revd Peters averred that Governor Umo Eno has established the Bulk Purchasing Agency recently to help the indigent citizens curb hunger and hardship stressing that staple food items purchased by the government will be given to them free of charge once thier names are in the social register.

” The incumbent administration is currently building houses for vulnerable people across the state, several contracts have been awarded with over 77 roads as at my last counting and several people working in the sites are being paid. In agriculture, farmers have received inputs from seedlings, chicks and fingerlings among others to support and encourage them.

He also said the government has ensured that the people benefit from the health sector by carrying out free medical missions in the three senatorial districts of the state in which over 15 thousand people have benefitted and also upgrading facilities in the various primary and secondary health centres across the state.

“Schools are being remodeled and many have been empowered through grants for entrepreneurship development. These and many more are all efforts geared towards spreading wealth and reducing poverty. Anybody saying that the governor is not doing enough is a lie from the pit of hell”.

The Clergy noted that the level of support the governor is enjoying among the citizenry indicates that he is on the right track and perfectly interpreting the ARISE Agenda blueprint of his administration to benefit the people.