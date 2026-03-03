Eno Has Constructed Over 1200km Roads, 32 Bridges In 2 Years –Umanah

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has embarked on massive rural and urban infrastructure expansion with tremendous impact on the lives of Akwa ibomites.

Commissioner for Information, Dr. Aniekan Umanah, who made the remarks during a monthly press briefing at government House, Uyo, on Monday, explained that over 1,200 kilometres of roads has been constructed and 32 bridges either delivered or on- going by the government.

According to him, “communities are now better connected to markets, schools, and healthcare facilities. These projects stimulate commerce, reduce travel time, and expand economic opportunities across the State”.

Speaking on the impact of the government on agricultural sector, Umanah said agricultural revolution and rural development remain foundational pillars of this progress. He added: “Through the Ibom Model Farm, the ARISE Home Farms Scheme, the Back-to-Farm Initiative, and sustained provision of inputs to farmers.