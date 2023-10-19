Eno Hails Ibom Air On Maiden Flight To Ghana

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has sent his hearty congratulations to the management and staff of Ibom Air, on the historic maiden flight to Accra, Ghana, saying that it signals the beginning of expansion of routes into the West African Sub-region by the Nigerian flagship Airline.

In a message released on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno was effusive in his praise of the award-winning airline.

“Your maiden commercial flight to Accra, Ghana, is the beginning of the expansion of the frontier and growth of the airline.

“In a little over four years since you started commercial operations, you have redefined standards and professionalism, winning all the awards in the aviation industry.

“Akwa Ibom people and indeed Nigerians are proud of you and this, again is a celebration of the vision by my worthy predecessor Mr Udom Emmanuel which we are poised to continue and expand with our ARISE Agenda, especially in the area of tourism and ease of doing business in our dear State.