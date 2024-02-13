Eno Hails Electronic Media Professionals On World Radio Day

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has sent his congratulations to media professionals, especially those plying their trade on various radio platforms on the occasion of the 2024 “World Radio Day.”

In a message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh on Tuesday in Uyo, Governor Eno, commended radio professionals for the “ great work this wonderful medium has done in more than a century since its founding.

“Radio has been a critical medium to reach a large swathe of the population.

“Through the medium, policies and programmes of government have been disseminated to people across social/ political strata.

“I am proud of the cooperation my administration has enjoyed from you, and I pledge my willingness to continue to partner with you, as we galvanize our people to Arise and shine.

“Once again, congratulations on this great occasion of ‘World Radio Day’ celebration”.