Eno Grants N95m Waiver, Inspects Federal College Of Educ, Ididep

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has granted a waiver for fees amounting to N95 million, required for the procurement of Certificate of Occupancy, to facilitate the immediate take-off of the Federal College of Education, Ididep in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area.

The governor, who announced this on Friday, when he embarked on an inspection of facilities at the Presbyterian Senior Science School, Ididep, the proposed site of the institution, said the certificate of occupancy will be ready and issued by next week to aid in the smooth take-off of the institution.

According to him, the gestures were deliberate, to demonstrate his government’s commitment to development and encourage deeper collaboration between the state and the Federal Government.

“We have come today, we have seen. There are dues that the Federal Government is required to pay, which sum up to about ninety-five million naira, I just waved it this afternoon. Before the end of next week, the Certificate of Occupancy shall be presented to you at no cost to the Federal Government or to anybody.

“The state government has waved that and if there are bills to pay for the surface and all of that, we will handle that. This is because we want to continue to encourage our collaboration between the state and the Federal Government,” he said.

Governor Eno acknowledged that his visit to the school was to explore ways the state government could fast-track track timely commencement of academic activities in the institution.

He applauded the immediate past Senior Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, for utilising his position to facilitate the siting of a Federal College of Education in the state, describing the gesture as an attribute of a true son, which is worthy of emulation by other sons and daughters of the state currently in positions of authority.

The governor again reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of the state across party lines, devoid of biases, and therefore, called on Akwa Ibom people to let go of all political misgivings and join hands with him in building a greater Akwa Ibom State.

Senator Ita Enang, who received Governor Eno at the college, thanked him for his cooperation and support towards the speedy take-off of the institution, assuring of equal support to the success of his administration.

Earlier, the Chairman of Ibiono Ibom Local Government Council, Mr. Ekpoimo Polycarp, appreciated the governor for his commitment to developing Ibiono Ibom and his contributions to the commencement of the institution.

The council boss therefore pledged the support of Ibiono Ibom people to the Umo Eno-led administration.