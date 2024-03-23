Eno Gives Reasons Why He Can’t Fight Tinubu

Despite operating across different political party lines, Governor Umo Eno in Akwa Ibom State has revealed why he could not have political issues with President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

has given insight into why he would never engage President Bola Tinubu, leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre of a political fight.

Speaking while receiving hundreds of decampees from various opposition parties including the APC, Young Progressives Party (YPP); New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and others into the ruling PDP in the state, the Governor warned the defectors against bringing bad influence into the party, especially insulting political leaders.

Addressing leaders, elders, youths and other stakeholders of the opposition parties at the Ibom Hall ground, along IBB Way, Uyo, the State capital yesterday, Eno, urged them to behave and work in sync with the State government by maintaining and sustaining the existing cordial relationship between the State and the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu.

He vowed that under no circumstances would he, as the state governor, work at cross purposes with the centre, noting that doing so would only lead to a strained relationship between the State as a sub-national entity, depending on the centre for monthly cash for the development of the State.

READ ALSO:

According to him, such unhealthy rivalry would only put his administration at loggerheads with the Federal Government with an attendant drain on the State resources that could ultimately impinge negatively on the development of the state and the people as enunciated in his administration’s ‘Arise Agenda’.

He said: “I cannot fight President Tinubu, we cannot fight the centre. We have only one President of Nigeria and we must not attack or insult him. We will not use Akwa Ibom money to fight the centre because if you fight the centre, the centre can no longer hold.

“You can’t fight the person that gives you money and resources and expect him to continue to give you. If we use Akwa Ibom money to create trouble with the centre and use it to travel to Abuja every day, it is the people that will suffer.”