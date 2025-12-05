Eno Gifts N50,000 Each To Over 33,461 Aspiring Civil Servants

…12,502 to partake in oral interview January.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has approved that 12,502 candidates who scored above 50 per cent in the recent Civil Service Computer-Based Test (CBT) be invited for oral interviews.

Governor Eno has also approved a transport and lunch allowance of ₦50,000 for each of the 33,461 applicants who participated in the CBT screening.

The Governor issued the directives while receiving the report of the recruitment exercise from a committee comprising the Head of Civil Service, the Commissioner for Digital Economy, the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service Commission, the Rector of the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre, among others.

Governor Eno urged the committee to commence the oral interviews in January 2026, ensuring a seamless continuation of the recruitment process.

He further directed the Head of Civil Service, Mrs Elsie Anietie Peters, to put in place necessary modalities for the induction of newly employed safety officers and lawyers, and to initiate comprehensive safety audits across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as other public facilities, to ensure the provision of essential safety equipment for the protection of citizens.

The Governor commended the committee for its diligence, transparency, and commitment to executing a credible recruitment process that guarantees equal opportunity for all applicants. He encouraged them to sustain the tempo as the exercise progresses.

Presenting the report, the Commissioner for Digital Economy, Dr Frank Ekpenyong, disclosed that 37,314 persons applied, 33,461 took the CBT screening, and 12,502 scored 50 per cent and above.

In their separate remarks, the Head of Civil Service, Mrs Elsie Peters; the Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Mrs Ekerebong Umoh; and the Rector of DASAC, Prof. Enoidem Usoro, thanked the Governor for the opportunity to serve on the committee.

They also lauded him for ensuring a transparent, credible, and merit-driven recruitment process, and reaffirmed their commitment to delivering on the Governor’s vision.