Eno Gifts Land, House, N100m To De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Star, Chris Vic

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has announced a major support package for Christian Victor Eshiet, popularly known as Chris Vic, the visually impaired gospel singer who emerged 2nd runner-up at the just-concluded De9jaspirit Talent Hunt Season 4.

The governor disclosed the gesture in a statement on Sunday, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to empowering persons with disabilities and recognising exceptional talent.

Eno revealed that he has directed the Commissioner for Lands to immediately allocate a plot of land in Uyo to Chris Vic, adding that he will personally sign the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) next week.

In addition, the state government will construct a four-bedroom bungalow for him and provide ₦100 million to establish his own music studio, separate from the cost of the land and the house.

The governor also announced a ₦1 million monthly allowance for the young artiste for as long as he remains in office.

The governor commended Chris Vic for inspiring millions across Nigeria with his resilience and extraordinary musical gift, despite the challenges of visual impairment.

“Let this remind us that even in difficult moments, God is still good. Chris Vic shows us that praise is possible in every situation. I want him, and all persons with disabilities, to know that this government cares,” he said.

Chris Vic, known for his soul-lifting performances of songs such as “You Raise Me Up” and “Earth Song,” became a viral sensation during the De9jaspirit Talent Hunt, earning praise for his vocal power and emotional depth.