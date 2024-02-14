Eno Flags Off Road Constructions In Oron Fed. Constituency

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has flagged off some road projects in the Oron federal constituency.

It was also a day the people of Oro ethnic nationality turned up in numbers, to celebrate the Governor, for keeping his campaign promises to the people.

The project which elicited joy in the hearts of the people kicked off in Okobo Local Government Area, where Governor Eno flagged off the dualization of the 13.5 km Okopedi- Oron Road by East- West Road (Phase 11) amid joyous celebrations by the people of Okobo, who poured encomiums on the Governor.

The project which is handled by the Chinese engineering and construction giant, CCECC, is to be delivered for commissioning in 24 months, a time- frame Governor Eno urged the contractors to stick to.

The Governor promised to flag off 18 strategic roads across all the 10 Federal Constituencies with the first set, in Oron.

He also announced that the government will conduct Town Hall meetings from June this year, to put the administration’s scorecard before the people and in his administration’s spirit of inclusivity, inquire from the people, further needs for their respective communities.

“We are on course. We believe in action as we do not take your votes for granted” the Governor had declared.

Governor Eno later visited the General Hospital, Iquita Oron, where free medical services are being provided in collaboration with Hensek Integrated Services, an indigenous road and engineering services firm.

During the campaign visit to Oron, Governor Umo Eno, had promised to reintroduce the long moribund ferry services, which was a popular means of transportation back in the 70s and the 80s if elected.

He had also promised to turn Oron Beach into a tourist haven. Today’s visit, therefore, was a fulfilment of that campaign promise.

Already contract has been awarded to the Nigerian Navy for the construction of the ferries.

The last event was the flag off of the dualization of the 13.6km Unyenge- Universal Energy Road to Ibom Deep Seaport with 2nd Bridge of 30m& 45m span and spur to Affi-Uda Village in Mbo Local Government Area

At the flag-off, Governor Eno said the event is in fulfilment of the campaign promise he made to the people of Mbo while stating the huge economic benefits the road will bring to the state and indeed the South-South and South East regions respectively.

He disclosed that over 100 billion naira is being budgeted for these projects and that the administration has not borrowed a dime to execute any of the projects.

The Flag-off events had in attendance a cross-section of political stakeholders of Oro extraction, the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Udeme Otong among others.