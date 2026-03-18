…urges stakeholders to safeguard facilities.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has charged teachers, school administrators, and community stakeholders to take collective responsibility in protecting and maintaining the facilities and materials provided by the government to ensure their durability and continued impact.

The Governor spoke when he flagged off the distribution of teaching and learning materials, as well as sports equipment, to basic education schools across Akwa Ibom State, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening foundational education.

The items, acquired by Akwa Ibom State Universal Basic Education Board (AK-SUBEB), in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), were distributed at the SUBEB Headquarters in Uyo to mark the first phase of the distribution exercise, to 75 primary schools and 33 junior secondary schools across the State.

The Governor, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ubong Umoh, applauded teachers for their resilience and unwavering dedication to nurturing young minds.

He noted that the present administration, which places a high premium on basic education, has injected a counterpart funding of N3.5bn yearly to access UBEC projects and programmes.

He further urged pupils and stakeholders to remain appreciative of government efforts and to make judicious use of the materials provided.

Prof. Umoh described Governor Umo Eno as a visionary and education-friendly leader who has consistently prioritised the welfare of both teachers and students as a strategic pathway to academic excellence.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman of AK-SUBEB, Rt Hon. Anietie Etuk, expressed profound appreciation to the Governor for his strong commitment to supporting education through collaboration with UBEC.

This, Dr Etuk said, has continued to yield positive outcomes in the basic education sector.

He highlighted the ongoing remodelling of primary schools across the 31 Local Government Areas as a clear demonstration of the administration’s commitment to revitalising education at its foundation.

Dr Etuk also extended gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his sustained federal interventions targeted at improving the learning environment for school children nationwide.

He noted that the current distribution exercise is part of such strategic interventions designed to bridge gaps and promote inclusive access to quality education.

The UBEC Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba, represented by the South-South Director of UBEC, Mr Ossom Akapn Ossom, commended the AK-SUBEB Chairman for maintaining high standards and effective coordination within the sector.

He assured stakeholders that UBEC remains committed to rolling out additional programmes and interventions to further strengthen basic education delivery.

The SSA to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Dr Essien Ndueso, commended the Governor for his strong commitment to the education sector, noting that from his first day in office, he made it clear that massive investment in education would be a top priority.

He emphasised that the governor’s interventions are driven by genuine concern rather than public showmanship, explaining that his focus remains on ensuring that children learn in comfortable and well-equipped environments.

Dr Ndueso further encouraged parents to enrol their children in public schools, stressing that the standard of facilities and quality of teachers now surpasses what’s obtained in some private schools.

Other dignitaries, including the Permanent Secretary, AK-SUBEB, Dr Roseline Etuk, the Permanent Secretary of the State Secondary Education Board, and Dean of Education Secretaries, Mr John Ekefre, in their separate remarks, lauded the collaboration between UBEC and SUBEB.

They described the initiative as timely and impactful, while also commending Governor Umo Eno for his visible commitment to educational development.