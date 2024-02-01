Eno Felicitates Ex Nigeria’s Ambassador To Russia On His Birthday

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has joined friends and well-wishers to felicitate Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Russia and Belarus, Chief Assam Assam on his birthday.

Assam Assam SAN who served as the Director General of Governor Eno’s Campaign Organization in 2023 was also a former attorney general of Akwa ibom state.

In a message released by Eno’s Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh in Uyo on Thursday, the Governor extolled Chief Assam Assam, describing him as a dependable ally, who worked assiduously to ensure the birth of his administration.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Akwa Ibom State, I celebrate you most heartily on the occasion of your birthday today.

“You are not called the “Director General of Government Business” for the sake of it, you have earned the right to be so addressed, because of your unwavering commitment to birthing this government.

“As our Director General of Campaign Organization, you joined me in traversing the length and crannies of this blessed land to preach the gospel of sustained peace and continuity in good governance.

“Today, eight months later, we thank God for the strides we are making and the journey that lies ahead.

“As you celebrate your birthday today, I join others in wishing you more robust health, a sound mind and more years of service to your dear state”.