Eno, Etiebet Laud Council Boss For Outstanding Performance

Akwa Ibom state governor, Pastor Umo Eno and former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Atuekong Don Etiebet, have lauded the Chairman of OrukAnam Local Government Area, Hon Sunday Festus, for outstanding performance in developing the council area in line with the Arise Agenda of the state.

Eno urged other local government Chairmen in the state to emulate the developmental strides of the OrukAnam council chairman in order to accelerate rural development in their various domains.

Speaking during the commissioning of the ultramodern motor park and the new gateway at the council headquarters, Ikot Ibritam, over the weekend, Eno said the council chairman has invested in almost all sectors captured in the Arise Agenda, thereby improving the economy of rural dwellers.

“You have utilised the resources of this local government and the federal allocation for the well-being of the people “I urge other local government Chairmen in the state to emulate your example in rural development and, by extension, in spending local government revenues as given to them by the federal government