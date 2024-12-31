Eno Endorses Champion Breweries As Official Beverage For Ibom Air

Share

In a landmark endorsement that underscores local pride and economic growth, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has declared Champion Breweries Plc as the official beverage for Ibom Air, Akwa Ibom’s flagship airline.

Speaking at an event commemorating the launch of Champion Breweries’ new canned products, Governor Eno described the brewery as a symbol of Akwa Ibom’s heritage and excellence.

The Governor said: “This is the drink for our people and it comes in different brands – Champion Lager Beer and Champ Malta, Champion Lager with Ginger Extract, Champ Malt with Butter Cookies and Champ Malt with Tiger Nut.

“In fact, Champ Malta at some point in this country won an award for being outstanding and I’m glad we could take it to the world. Just as Ibom Air is for Akwa Ibom, Champion is for Akwa Ibom. Ibom Air can serve these drinks, going forward.”

The Akwa Ibom State Number One Citizen, emphasised the importance of promoting home-grown products, adding, “It is made in Akwa Ibom, recognized by Akwa Ibomites and the world. Let’s celebrate what God has given to us, and congratulations!”

The endorsement comes at a pivotal time for Champion Breweries Plc, which has recently expanded its product line to include canned beverages. This development is set to enhance distribution and cater to a broader market.

Pastor ImoAbasi Jacob, Chairman, Board of Directors of Champion Breweries Plc, reflected on the journey that led to this milestone. He highlighted the widespread demand for Champion beverages across Nigeria, from Lagos to the northern regions but also acknowledged the hitherto logistical hurdles.

The Chairman remarked: “Champion is a lager beer that was launched in the ’70s, and it remains the toast of the market. However, our challenge has always been distribution. The problem was that this market favourite was only available in bottles, limiting its reach.

“Today we have launched our CAN formats so Akwa Ibomites and Nigerians as a whole can now enjoy champion brands which they have always loved in cans too.”

“Therefore, this king was limited from influencing the market and bringing good returns to the good people of Akwa Ibom State. When I joined the board a little over a year ago, it was unthinkable that Champion Breweries products could be in cans.

“Technology had shifted, the market had shifted, but the capital to adapt wasn’t available. Today, our CAN formats are a dream come true,” Pastor Jacob explained.

He went ahead and credited Governor Eno’s leadership and business-friendly policies for making the shift to cans possible.

“Your Excellency, I can say that this means a lot to us. In the past, when we launched our products, the bottles rarely returned intact, affecting production. Our competitors took advantage, buying and breaking our bottles, starving us of resources and limiting our growth.

“Today, we are glad the God of the golden era has come to our aid, broken the jinx, and we now have both cans and bottles.”

The Chairman lauded the management team at Champion Breweries for their resilience and innovation, which he believes will further solidify the brand’s standing in Nigeria’s competitive beverage market.

The event concluded with a resounding call to support local industries, with Governor Eno’s endorsement serving as a catalyst for Champion Breweries’ continued expansion and success.

